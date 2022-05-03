Billie Eilish arrives for 2022 Met Gala event dressed in silky corset gown

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:27 AM, Tue - 3 May 22

Washington: American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish marked her return to the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet by dressing in a silky corset gown on Monday.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer’s pale champagne-coloured gown was from Gucci and while talking about it to a fashion magazine she stated that her ensemble was crafted entirely out of existing materials and excess fabric, in order to avoid creating any waste while crafting the dress, reported Us Weekly.

Billie wore her hair in an elegant updo, completing her look with sparkling earrings, a black choker dripping with diamonds and plenty of diamond rings.

As per Billboard, for the 2022 Met Gala Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs. This year’s event’s theme is ‘Gilded Glamour’, inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.