BioAsia 20th edition to be held in Hyderabad from Feb 24-26

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:44 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: The 20th edition of BioAsia, the marquee life sciences and healthtech event, hosted by the Government of Telangana, will be conducted from February 24-26 next year.

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Life Sciences Director and BioAsia CEO Shakthi Nagappan launched the logo and the theme “Advancing for One: Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare” of BioAsia 2023.

Over the past couple of decades, Hyderabad has established itself as the healthcare and life sciences hub for India. It has also emerged as a major hub for the world. The city further added to its credentials during the Covid -19 pandemic by playing a key role in helping immunise the world through supply of vaccines.

The pandemic has brought into focus the critical need for the industry, academia, governments, regulators and other stakeholders in the ecosystem to intensify their collaboration for ensuring healthcare innovation at scale, and delivery with equitable access.

As the world continues adjusting to the post-pandemic economy, Hyderabad is set to host the 20th BioAsia. It will feature prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates. It will focus on integrating cross-sectoral ecosystems to safeguard the future, harnessing disruptive technologies such as data, analytics, extended reality, AI and blockchain to deliver personalised healthcare and driving accessibility and affordability to quality healthcare for all.

“As the world has begun to come back to normalcy, we are geared to host the next year’s grand event in-person and host a galaxy of world leaders in Hyderabad. The event has truly evolved over the years as a pre-eminent global meeting for researchers, academia, industry, healthcare providers and policy makers to discuss collaborative opportunities,” said Rama Rao.

“It is indeed an extraordinary feat for any event around the world as only a few events can sustain for a long period of two decades. BioAsia has done remarkably not just to sustain its momentum but has grown consistently in stature over the years. We are extremely keen to make the 20th edition a landmark event,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

“The event will also have a startup showcase where over 100 select health-tech entrepreneurs from across the world can pitch their solutions to pressing health issues” said Shakthi Nagappan.

BioAsia 2022 was successful with a virtual participation of about 37,500 delegates from about 70 countries. The event has seen participation industry leaders like Bill Gates (Co-founder of Microsoft), Alex Gorsky (Executive Chairman of Johnson & Johnson), Dr Vas Narasimhan (CEO of Novartis), Geoff Martha (Chairman and CEO of Medtronic), Paul Polman (Former CEO of Unilever) and others.