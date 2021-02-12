BioAsia to highlight India’s role in immunising world

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The 18th edition of BioAsia will discuss the challenges created by Covid-19 and learning opportunities for the future with the overarching theme, ‘Move the Needle.’ The event which will be held on February 22 and 23, will witness several panels focusing on the pandemic and its impact across the globe. The conference will discuss India’s role and potential in immunising the world.

The CEO conclave has been one of the highlight events of BioAsia over the years and this year’s edition too will have a line-up of influential leaders of the sector deliberating on- How India could transition from ‘Pharmacy of the World’ to ‘Global Life Sciences innovation hub’ with the topic of “Pursuit for Innovation” and consolidate its position further globally as the life sciences capital of the world.

“Such comprehensive deliberations are the need-of-the-hour, to collaborate, and innovate, to be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. Each participant will have valuable takeaways from BioAsia 2021,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, .

“With a stellar speaker line-up, we are confident that this edition will have a bigger impact. Over the years, BioAsia has emerged as a melting pot for innovative ideas and solutions for the life-sciences industry. This year we have some of the biggest stalwarts from their fields, deliberating on India’s role in vaccines, learnings from Covid-19, virtual health, and many others,” added Shakthi Nagappan, director of Life Sciences, Government of Telangana and CEO of BioAsia.

There will be a panel discussion on “Virtually connected Healthcare”. The panel will focus on increasing virtualisation of patient journey due to Covid-19. The conference will also host an in-depth session on “Immunising the World”. The session will delve into India’s current role and potential to become a global innovative vaccine provider.

There will also be focus on sector-specific sessions for pharma and medical devices. Further, there is also a spotlight session centred around startups – “Creating Unicorns”. The session on Medical Technologies- The next big opportunity for India aims at deliberating the strategy required to accelerate the journey of India from primary importers to large scale exporters.

