Global stalwarts to delve into Covid-19 management at BioAsia 2021

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, in its 18th edition, has set a robust line-up of speakers for the event. The list features eminent personalities from business, technology, life sciences, and prominent policymakers. This year’s forum will delve into Covid-19 and beyond, covering the topics of relevance in global health, pharma, and medtech.

The 2021 edition will discuss the challenges created by Covid-19 and learning opportunities for the future with the overarching theme, ‘Move the Needle.’ The event will be held on the 22nd and 23rd February 2021. The two-day event will witness several panels focusing on the pandemic and its impact across the globe. The conference will also discuss India’s role and potential in immunising the world.

A fireside chat titled “Charcha2021 – Healthcare to Hit Refresh” between Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, will be the highlight this year. The discussion will be centred around the opportunities created by the intersection of technology and healthcare/life sciences, digital transformation, role of startups, among others.

The two-day forum will also feature global leaders such as Dr Soumya Swaminathan (deputy director general of Programmes (DDP), World Health Organization), Dr Peter Marks (director, CBER, FDA); Dr VK Paul (member, NITI Aayog); Dr Richard Hatchet (CEO, CEPI); Dr Trevor Mundel (president, Global Health, Gates Foundation) among others.

KT Rama Rao said, “BioAsia 2021 has shaped up really well with some of the most influential global leaders speaking and I firmly believe that the deliberations during the event will be more relevant and impactful than ever.”

“Such comprehensive deliberations are the need-of-the-hour, to collaborate, and innovate, to be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. Each participant will have valuable takeaways from BioAsia 2021,” added Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana.

In-depth sessions

There will be a panel discussion on “Virtually connected Healthcare”. The panel will focus on increasing virtualisation of patient journey due to Covid-19. The conference will also host an in-depth session on “Immunising the World”. The session will delve into India’s current role and potential to become a global innovative vaccine provider.

There will also be focus on sector-specific sessions for pharma and medical devices. Further, there is also a spotlight session centred around startup – “Creating Unicorns”. The session on Medical Technologies– The next big opportunity for India aims at deliberating the strategy required to accelerate the journey of India from primary importers to large scale exporters.

The CEO conclave has been one of the highlight events of BioAsia over the years and this year’s edition too will have a line-up of influential leaders of the sector deliberating on- How India could transition from ‘Pharmacy of the World’ to ‘Global Life Sciences innovation hub’ with the topic of “Pursuit for Innovation” and consolidate its position further globally as the life sciences capital of the world.

