BJP a colossal failure for India, Telangana: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:25 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP leadership for coming to Telangana to lecture on governance, despite the Centre’s utter failure in administration on all fronts.

In response to BJP national president JP Nadda’s charges against the TRS government in the State, the Minister stated that he was amazed at the audacity of the NDA government whom he refers to as ‘NPA (non performing asset) government’ and its leaders.

“Amazed at the audacity of NPA Govt & its chieftains who’ve destroyed economy, led us to highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years & highest LPG rate in the world! (sic)” he tweeted.

Amazed at the audacity of NPA Govt & its chieftains who’ve destroyed economy, led us to highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years & highest LPG rate in the world! Have been a colossal failure for India/Telangana; yet come & lecture us on administration 🤦 — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 6, 2022

He said despite the NDA government’s being a colossal failure for India as well as Telangana, the BJP leaders were coming to Telangana and lecturing the TRS Government which was setting new benchmarks in administration.

Nadda who was in Telangana on Thursday, dubbed the TRS’ rule as the ‘most corrupt’ one that has been thriving on ‘divide and rule’ politics.

