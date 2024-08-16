BJP-BRS merger Congress creation, says Eatala Rajender

Responding to the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that soon BRS will be merged with BJP, Rajender said all talks about the BJP-BRS merger was the creation of Congress and that there was no truth in it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:27 PM

Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Terming the reports about BJP-BRS merger as Congress propaganda, BJP MP Eatala Rajender accused Congress of spreading lies to divert the attention of the people from the core issues. Responding to the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that soon BRS will be merged with BJP, Rajender said all talks about the BJP-BRS merger was the creation of Congress and that there was no truth in it. “CM is trying to divert the attention of the people by making false claims about merger. There is no such discussion going on in the BJP,”he clarified.

Commenting on the crop loan waiver scheme, the BJP MP alleged that the government’s claims about providing scheme benefits to all the eligible farmers were false. “Several farmers have not received the loan waiver amount. The government claims are false and misleading,”he said. The BJP MP took objection to Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) officials demolishing structures in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies in the city. He said the structures were constructed near water bodies with permission of the authorities concerned, hence, demolishing it was not correct.