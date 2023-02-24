BJP, BRS supporters clash in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:32 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Mancherial: Activists of the Bharatiya Jannata Party (BJP) clashed with supporters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Chennur town on Friday evening. A car belonging to a reporter of a news channel was damaged.

The clash broke out when former Peddapalli MP Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy along with BJP activists entered the town for participating the party’s corner meeting. They are said to have entered into an argument with BRS supporters present there, with the argument snowballing into a clash. In the melee, rear glass of a car belonging to a news channel journalist was broken.