BJP calls GHMC polls by ballot retrograde

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit, while welcoming the announcement of schedule for the GHMC elections, has expressed doubts over using paper ballots for the polls, and termed it as a retrograde decision. The party alleged that the ruling TRS and “its ally” AIMIM will use the ballots for large-scale rigging and booth capturing.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, BJP National Executive Member Nallu Indrasena Reddy said the State Election Commission has decided to go for paper ballots despite repeated requests by progressive political outfits like BJP and several democratic organisations that voting by ballots was old fashioned and ridden by several problems. “EVMs are modern, accurate, faster and tamper proof,” he said. He said the party cadre, however, was fully geared to work for the victory of BJP candidates.

Demanding that the SEC declare a holiday on December 1 to facilitate government and private employees’ participation in the voting process, he said: “It is unfortunate that the SEC, under the influence of the State government, fixed the election on a working day so that educated voters who have sympathy for BJP cannot vote,” he said.

