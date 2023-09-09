BJP condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

BJP State Unit President Daggubati Purandeswari Responds to Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest

By IANS Published Date - 11:22 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

Amaravati: The BJP on Saturday condemned the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case.

BJP state unit president Daggubati Purandeswari took to X on Saturday to react to the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, who is also her brother-in-law.

“Chandrababu Naidu garu was arrested today. It is not reasonable to arrest Chandrababu Naidu garu without giving proper notice, without naming him in the FIR, without taking an explanation and without following the procedure. BJP condemns this,” she posted.

The TDP president was arrested in the early hours of Saturday in Nandyal town.

According to the Crime Investigation Department, Naidu was arrested in the Rs.371 crore skill development scam.

The former Chief Minister is being brought to Vijayawada where he is likely to be produced in a court.