BJP is attacking Constitution, we want to save it: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at a campaign rally at Bastar village Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, he also accused the BJP and RSS of attacking the religion, ideology and history of the tribal communities in the country, and reiterated the promise of conducting a caste census.

By PTI Published Date - 13 April 2024, 06:18 PM

Jagdalpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a fight between an ideology which seeks to protect the Constitution and democracy, and another which is out to destroy them.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Bastar village Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, he also accused the BJP and RSS of attacking the religion, ideology and history of the tribal communities in the country, and reiterated the promise of conducting a caste census.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy’s official X account loses blue tick mark

President Droupadi Murmu was not allowed to attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as she is a tribal woman, and this reflected the saffron party’s “mentality,” Gandhi alleged.

The rally was held in support of Kawasi Lakhma, Congress candidate from the Scheduled Tribes-reserved Bastar Lok Sabha seat.

“The election is coming and there is a fight between two ideologies. On one side there are Congress and INDIA alliance which is there to save democracy and the Constitution, and on the other side there are Narendra Modi, Adani, RSS, who have been attacking the Constitution and democracy. They are trying to destroy the Constitution,” Gandhi said.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s government, only 22 businessmen have accumulated wealth equal to that of 70 crore Indians, he said.

“Modi keeps supporting these 22-25 people 24 hours a day. Unemployment is increasing. Go to any state and ask what are the biggest issues, everyone will tell you it is unemployment, inflation and ‘bhagidari’ (lack of participation in development), but the media never shows it. They show Modi sometimes flying in aircraft, sometimes going under the sea, and sometimes worshiping in a temple,” the Congress leader said.

He also accused PM Modi of “trying to replace the word ‘adivasi’ (indigenous people) which is used to describe tribals. “We call you `adivasi, but they use the term ‘vanvasi’. There is a huge difference….The word ‘adivasi’ has a deep meaning. The word expresses your rights to `jal, jungle, zameen’ (water, forest, land), while `vanvasi’ means those who live in the jungle,” he said.

Those who use the term `adivasi’ respect the tribals’ religion, language, way of life and history, while those who prefer the term `vanvasi’ do not think that tribals have any rights over India, Gandhi further claimed.

Congress-led governments in the past brought in Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), MNREGA, and worked to protest rights of the tribals, while the “BJP and RSS attack your religion, ideology, language and history,” he alleged.

“Forest area is shrinking in the country. BJP has been giving forest land to billionaires like Adani. A day will come when there will be no forests left in India, then BJP and RSS will tell you that you are a forest-dweller, and if there is no forest, you do not belong to anywhere. This is their mentality,” he said.

When the Ram temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya in January this year, President Murmu was told that she could not attend it, Gandhi alleged.

“They stopped her because she is a tribal. Modi gave this message to the country, that tribals will not be allowed to attend the inauguration of Ram temple. This is their mentality,” he added.

Speaking about Congress’ election promises, Gandhi said a caste census will be conducted as soon as the opposition alliance comes to power.

“We will undertake recruitment to 30 lakh vacant government posts, start apprenticeships for the youth if voted to power. Youth will be given the right to apprenticeship before getting a job. All the educated youth of India will get one year’s apprenticeship in government or private companies, and one lakh annual stipend. Based on performance, they will get a permanent job,” he said.

He also promised to abolish contractual recruitment in government companies, waive crop loans, and ensure good price for farm produce.

Women from poor sections of society will get Rs 8,500 per month under the Mahalakshmi Yojana and the honorarium of women working at Anganwadi schools will be doubled, the Congress leader assured.