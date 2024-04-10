CM Revanth Reddy’s official X account loses blue tick mark

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 06:06 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The official account of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on social media platform ‘X’ lost its ‘blue tick’ mark on Wednesday, triggering confusion among netizens. However, official sources informed that it was a technical issue due to a change in the Chief Minister’s profile picture for the account. The blue tick would be restored within a couple of days.

Many netizens were perplexed to find the blue tick mark, quintessential for the official verified accounts of individuals and organisations on X, missing from the account of the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Several of them wondered whether it was hacked, while others posted messages enquiring what led to the removal of the blue tick.

The Chief Minister’s social media team which handles the account issued a clarification stating that the loss of the blue tick was the result of a change in the Chief Minister’s profile picture for the account. They informed that people could continue to tag and message him on the platform without any confusion.

Revanth Reddy replaced his individual photograph with the one where he walked along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding torches.