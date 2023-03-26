BJP leader Khushbu Sundar defends her old tweet about Narendra Modi

By IANS Published Date - 12:00 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

Source: IANS.

Chennai: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar defended her old tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the tweet went viral in social media.

In the old tweet, Khushbu had said, “Modi is here, Modi is there, Modi is everywhere. But what is this? Wherever there is Modi, corruption has become the surname. So understand one thing, Modi means corruption.”

While the Congress across the country is protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, the old tweet by Khushbu targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the talk of the town here.

The five-year-old tweet of Khusbhu, a former Congress leader who has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was dug out by the IT wing of the Congress.

With the old tweet going viral, Khushbu took to social media and said, “How more desperate can they be!! A five-year-old tweet is what now @INCIndia is taking to defend themselves? I as a spokesman of Congress was then speaking the same language of @Rahul Gandhi. Just followed the line of this man. Why raise a question to my party? File a case against me if you dare. Learn the difference between corruption and a thief.”

How more desperate can they be!! A 5 yr old tweet is what now @INCIndia is taking to defend themselves? I as a spokesperson for the CONgress than was speaking the same language of @RahulGandhi . Just followed the line of this man. Why raise a question to my party? File a case on… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 25, 2023

Adding that nothing has changed in the Congress, she wrote, “And some learned leaders of the CONgress need to know I am not the spokesperson of my party. At least do some homework to save yourself from embarrassment. It’s like CONgress will give you an agenda to attack n you do it blindly. Nothing has changed n nothing will. No wonder they are failing miserably.”

And some learned leaders of the CONgress need to know I am not the spokesperson of my party. Atleast do some homework to save yourself from an embarrassment. It’s like CONgress will give you an agenda to attack n you do it blindly. Nothing has changed n nothing will. No wonder… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 25, 2023

I will not delete my tweet. It’s out there. There are many more. Pls use your time, as CONgress is absolutely jobless, to dig out a few more. BTW I like to see how the CONgress is putting me and @RahulGandhi on the same platform. I like the fact that I have earned enough name n… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 25, 2023