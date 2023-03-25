‘Modi means corruption’: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar’s old tweet goes viral after Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Amid Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, an old tweet by BJP leader Khushbu Sundar suggesting that the word “Modi” should be redefined as “corruption”, is going viral online.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Amid Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP due to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, an old tweet by BJP leader Khushbu Sundar from 2018 is going viral on the internet.

In the tweet, Sundar criticised the prevalence of corruption among those with the “Modi” surname, suggesting that the word “Modi” should be redefined as “corruption”.

“Har #Modi ke aage #bhrashtachaar surname laga hua hai..toh baat ko no samjho..#Modi mutlab #bhrashtachaar..let’s change the meaning of #Modi to corruption..suits better..#Nirav #Lalit #Namo = corruption..(sic),” said the then-Congress spokesperson.

Her statement is similar to Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 comment, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison. While Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he said, “I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names, whether it is Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

Now, with Rahul Gandhi getting disqualified over a similar remark, several Congress social media accounts have shared the tweet and questioned if Purnesh Modi, Gujarat Minister who filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi, will also file a case against her. However, Sundar’s tweet has not been deleted so far and the BJP leader has not made any comments on it.

Whether she is in @INCIndia or @BJP4India , law should be same for all. Deserves the same punishment as @RahulGandhi

Time to showcase the impartiality of our country’s law and order! https://t.co/ceUc2268cn — Harsha Bharadhwaj (@harusha) March 25, 2023

In 2018, Khushbu Sundar who is now a BJP leader said the meaning of Modi should be changed into corruption. Modi Bhakts? https://t.co/kbvrmbjbeY — Gautam Das Modi (@GautamDasNaMo) March 25, 2023

After getting disqualified over the defamation case, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest elections for eight years — two years running with the sentence and six years under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.