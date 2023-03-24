Rahul disqualification is ‘dark day in history of Indian democracy’: KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has strongly condemned the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, following his conviction in a four-year-old defamation case and termed it as “a dark day in the history of Indian democracy”.

In a statement here on Friday, the Chandrashekhar Rao gave a clarion call to the Opposition parties to shed their differences and condemn the BJP’s misdeeds in unison, to safeguard the democracy and constitutional values of the country.

He emphasised the need to resist the evil practices of the BJP government at the Centre.

In his statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BJP-led Central government’s move to remove Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament, had crossed all limits reflecting arrogance and dictatorial attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today is a dark day in the history of Indian democracy. The Modi government is not only abusing Constitutional institutions but also using the highest democratic platform, the Parliament, for its heinous activities,” he said.

The Chief Minister said democracy and constitutional values are at risk. He said Modi’s regime is surpassing the Emergency period in all means where harassment of the Opposition leaders has become a routine affair. “Modi is inviting his downfall by targeting and disqualifying the Opposition leaders to safeguard his criminals and fraudsters,” he added.