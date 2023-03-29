BJP leader tweets in support of YouTube abusers, deletes tweet later

The BJP leader had a quite embarrassing day on Twitter after he tweeted in support of those who were booked for abusive morphed videos on YouTube

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

The BJP leader had a quite embarrassing day on Twitter after he tweeted in support of those who were booked for abusive morphed videos on YouTube

Hyderabad: The BJP’s Andhra Pradesh State General Secretary, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who was is also the National vice chairman for Youth Affairs. Government of India, had a quite embarrassing day on Twitter after he tweeted in support of those who were booked for abusive morphed videos on YouTube, and was later forced to delete his tweet after Twitterati pointed out his shameful act.

Reddy had attached a press note from the Hyderabad City Police on the action being taken against eight persons who were engaged in what the police termed outrageous and abusive trolling of women, and tried to target the Telangana government and even BRS MLC K Kavitha, calling the trolling mere ‘raising of voice’ on social media.

However, soon enough, Twitterati called him out, asking whether he had read the document he himself attached in his tweet and that the persons were booked for abusive morphed videos, and also said it was a shame that he was openly supporting abusers.

Reddy immediately deleted his tweet, saying that he wasn’t aware of this and that he did not support any sort of morphing or anyone doing wrong and added that action as per law was always welcomed.

“Deleted my tweet as I wasn’t aware about it,” he added.