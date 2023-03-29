Hyderabad: BJP complaints of “harmful coloured water” splashed on its office gate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The State unit of BJP on Thursday approached the Abids police with a strange complaint, alleging that motorcycle-borne miscreants threw “harmful coloured water” on the gate of the party office at Nampally in the early hours of March 26.

The party office secretary B Umashanker in the complaint said the miscreants, who came on two bikes, threw “harmful coloured water” on the gate of the office around 1.45 am on March 26. He has asked the police to identity the miscreants through CCTV footage and arrest them at the earliest.