BJP leaders resorting to petty politics in Khammam: TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

TRS city president P Nagaraju speaking to the media in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: TRS leaders have strongly condemned BJP’s petty politics with regard to allotment of double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries at Tekulapalli in the city.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, TRS city president P Nagaraju and others refuted the BJP leader’s allegations of corruption in double bedroom houses allotment.

The BJP leaders in Khammam were speaking ignorantly about the allotment of bedroom houses. The residents of Tekulapalli housing complex have chased away BJP leaders who were on a so-called fact finding mission recently, but they were not ashamed, the TRS leaders noted.

It was not right to make accusations against the TRS government and minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister has already told police to conduct an investigation and take action against those who allegedly collected money from some people promising them double bedroom houses.

BJP leaders must remember that the houses were allocated to deserving people through an open draw of lots in a transparent manner. It was not new for the BJP leaders to make false allegations for political benefits, the TRS leaders said.