BJP membership drive an opportunity to connect with people, says Kishan Reddy

Union Coal Minister and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy asked party functionaries to make efforts to join more number of people in the party during the membership drive.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 09:24 PM

File photo of Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Stating that membership drive was an opportunity to strengthen the organisation, Union Coal Minister and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy asked party functionaries to make efforts to join more number of people in the party during the membership drive.

Speaking after launching the BJP membership drive in the State on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said party workers should devote time to achieve the target set for the State by the party leadership. “We need to connect with people, foster a sense of belonging, and use this membership campaign as a valuable opportunity to connect with people,”he said.

Claiming that the people of Telangana were in favour of bringing BJP to power in the State, Kishan Reddy said the party received 36 percent vote during the Parliament elections and that if sincere efforts were made the party could form the next government in the State. “We need to bring more and more people into the party, so that by next assembly elections we could form the government in the State,”he said.