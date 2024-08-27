| Bjp Mla Raja Singh Calls For Demolition Of Owaisi Institution Terms Them As Illegal Constructions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:11 PM

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh while welcoming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s initiative to remove encroachments from waterbodies, asked him to demolish the educational institutions constructed by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi at Salkam Cheruvu in the Bandlaguda area.

In a video message on Tuesday, Raja Singh said Revanth Reddy should not fear and demolish the structures which had illegally come up at Salkam Cheruvu.

“Akbar has encroached 12 acres out of the 30 acres of the lake. Even the local Muslim population are demanding the demolishing of the structures. CM should show guts like former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, who sent Owaisi brothers to prison,”he said.

He said the BJP would support action against Owaisi encroachments. “Owaisi brothers are looting crores in the name of free education,”he alleged.