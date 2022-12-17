BJP MP hits out at Rahul Gandhi for China’s war preparation comment

BJP national spokesperson Rathore, while addressing the media here, said, Rahul Gandhi's maternal grandfather was sleeping when China came inside our border.

By IANS Updated On - 01:43 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

New Delhi: BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments that China is prepping for war against India. Rathore has said that Rahul Gandhi’s maternal grandfather was sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km of land to China.

BJP national spokesperson Rathore, while addressing the media here, said, “Rahul Gandhi’s maternal grandfather was sleeping when China came inside our border. Rahul Gandhi knows what China is going to do… Gandhi family also received a donation of Rs 135 crore from the Communist Party of China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.”

“The Modi government has given a free hand to the Army… if you (Rahul Gandhi) don’t know about Indian Army then don’t speak. India is safe and in safe hands, for this Congress is having a stomach ache,” Rathore said, adding that the Indian Army is “fully prepared” today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that China is preparing for war, and he accused the government of playing down the threat from Beijing. The troops of two countries recently clashed at the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The threat from China is clear. They are making offensive preparations for war, not incursions. I have been saying this for the last two years, but the government is trying to hide this or is ignoring it. However, this threat can neither be hidden nor ignored,” Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference in Jaipur on the 100th day of his Baharat Jodo Yatra.