BJP MPs will assault TRS MPs in Parliament: Soyam Bapu Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao has threatened that his party MPs would ‘assault’ their TRS counterparts in the Parliament. He was speaking to pressmen after consoling the leaders of the BJP in Chennur, here on Monday.

Referring to the recent alleged attacks on BJP leaders, Bapu Rao said that the TRS activists were targeting the BJP workers as they enjoy a majority in Telangana and their party held power. However, BJP is in power at the centre and a majority of MPs belong to that party. “We will assault MPs of TRS during ensuing sessions of Parliament,” he warned.

The MP wondered whether Government Whip Balka Suman was a legislator and alleged that Suman was provoking his followers and his party leaders to manhandle the leaders of the BJP. This was due to the fear that the TRS might lose power in next polls. He added that it was a dangerous sign to democracy.

Bapu Rao, however, advised the TRS to refrain from physical attacks. He said that as an Opposition party, the BJP would certainly bring out civic problems and question the government. He opined that assaults by TRS leaders against the leaders and activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party were an unwelcoming sign.

The MP demanded that the police book a case of attempt of murder against the leaders of the TRS who were involve d in the attacks against the BJP’s leaders in Chennur a few days back. District BJP president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, leaders of the party Palle Ganga Reddy, Tula Anjaneyulu, M Malla Reddy, Tula Madusudan Rao, Munnaraj Sisodiya, Ashok Vardhan and many others were present.

