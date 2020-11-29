BJP only knows jumla, hamla: KTR

Tell me what NDA did for Hyderabad in the last six years, KTR asks Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By | Published: 11:39 pm 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: BJP knows only two things – first is ‘jumla’ and second is ‘hamla’.

This was what TRS Working President KT Rama Rao stressed upon on Sunday, the final day of the campaign for GHMC elections, also demanding to know what the BJP had done for Hyderabad.

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the city on Sunday campaigning for the BJP, Rao said, “Tell me what NDA did for Hyderabad in the last six years? Who brought the prestigious Apple, Amazon, and other major IT companies to Hyderabad?”

Responding to Shah’s statement of making Hyderabad the world’s IT Hub, he said, “It is the BJP government which canceled the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project sanctioned by the UPA government for Hyderabad and dashed the hopes of youth in Telangana.”

He also took a dig on Shah for describing Hyderabad culture as Nizami culture. “Mahatma Gandhi, who is from your own Gujarat, said in 1920 that Hyderabad culture is ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’ and people coexist here peacefully and that the city stands as an example to India,” he said.

Addressing the huge crowds that gathered for his road show in Goshamahal, Sanath Nagar and Secunderabad constituencies, Rao did not spare UP CM Yogi Adityanath either, pointing out the irony in Yogi’s campaign in Hyderabad. It was in Yogi’s UP that the Hathras incident happened, with the victim being cremated in the dark of the night, in an effort to hush up the crime and protect the perpetrators.

“You know what will happen in Telangana when crimes happen on women?” he said.

Rao also exposed Shah’s claims that there were no communal riots in the country, pointing out that communal clashes took place in Delhi during Donald Trump’s visit to India right under the Central government’s nose. The news was published in international media like the New York Times and Washington Post, damaging the brand image of Delhi.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, has been peaceful for the last six years. There has not been a single incidence of communal tension. “Today, they want to divide people in the name of religion. I urge you not to support such parties,” Rao said.

Bandi a insurance agent?

Targeting BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s promise of giving a car for car and bike for a bike for flood victims, KTR said: “I want to ask him if he was an insurance agent or a party president.”

Stating that the BJP Government was on a selling spree, he said given a chance, they would also will sell the GHMC.

“Be careful, if you give them a chance, there is every possibility of GHMC too being privatized through disinvestment,” said Rao, adding that the BJP government had launched a campaign called ‘Becho India’.

“But we are saying ‘Socho India’,” he said.

KTR appeals public to vote

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao appealed to educated and urban people to exercise their franchise in the GHMC elections to be held on December 1.

The poll percentage in Hyderabad and urban areas was usually about 45 to 50 per cent, while it was very high in rural areas, he said, calling for a change in this.

“Use your vote as a weapon to weed out communal and divisive politics. Come out in large numbers and vote, ” said Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .