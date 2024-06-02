BJP poised for 3rd consecutive term in Arunachal Pradesh government

NPP Candidates Leading in Six Seats Including Bordumsa-Diyun, Dirang, Liromoba, Rumgong, and Tawang

By IANS Published Date - 2 June 2024, 11:40 AM

Itanagar: The ruling BJP will likely form a government for the third consecutive term in Arunachal Pradesh as it has won ten seats uncontested and is leading in 22 other seats in the 60-member Assembly.

Counting of votes is in progress in 24 centres in 24 districts across the northeastern state on Sunday.

BJP candidates are leading 22 seats including Along (East), Along (West), Anini, Basar, Changlang (North), Changlang (South), Dambuk, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Lekang, Likabali (ST), Lumla, Nacho, Namsai, Nari Koyu (ST), Palin, Pongchau-Wakka.

The National People’s Party (NPP) candidates are leading in six seats including Bordumsa-Diyun, Dirang, Liromoba, Rumgong, and Tawang.

The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidates are leading in three seats — Mebo, Nyapin and Tuting-Yingkiong seats; and Independent candidates are ahead in two seats — Khonsa (East) and Thrizino-Buragaon.

The Opposition’s Congress candidate is leading in Miao seat while the Nationalist Congress Party is ahead in two seats — Yachuli and Bordumsa-Diyun.

After the ruling BJP won 10 seats unopposed, elections for the remaining 50 Assembly seats were held on April 19 along with the Lok Sabha elections in two Parliamentary seats in the state — Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

Ten BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto Assembly seat, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, senior party leader Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing were earlier elected unopposed.

The five-year tenure of the outgoing 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly expires on June 2.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said that counting of votes started at 6 a.m. on Sunday, simultaneously in 24 counting centres (48 counting halls) in 24 districts under tight security measures.

After counting the postal ballots, counting of votes polled in the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) started.

More than 2,000 officials have been appointed for the counting while the Election Commission has appointed 27 observers to supervise the process. A total of 489 micro-observers have also been appointed for the purpose.

Around 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the Parliamentary polls and 83 per cent in the Assembly elections on April 19.

Altogether, 133 candidates were in the fray for the 50 Assembly seats and 14 candidates for two Parliamentary constituencies.

The counting of votes in the two Parliamentary seats would be taken up on June 4 along with the rest of the country.