BJP policies responsible for economic downturn: KTR

Hyderabad: Slamming the Centre for the economic downtrend the country was faced with, TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the recession was not due to the lockdown but on account of the slowdown suffered during the last eight financial quarters.

“This is mainly because of the Central government’s policies, their lack of foresight and their capabilities. For eight consecutive quarters, the economy went downhill that ultimately led to recession. The economic mess is not because of the lockdown, and this is a fact,” he said.

“They (BJP government) can call it an act of God but I would call it an act of Fraud. What they have done and what they have perpetrated on this country is an act of fraud. There is no question about this,” Rao charged.

