BJP preparing Mission Telangana to win Assembly elections: Laxman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: BJP’s Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said on Monday that efforts were on to prepare a road map for Mission Telangana aimed at winning the Assembly election in the State.

“The BJP is ready to contest elections whenever the schedule is announced,” he said at a press conference here. Laxman sought to know why TRS leaders were agitated after the BJP selected him as an MP for Rajya Sabha.

In another press conference, party MLA Etala Rajender said he had already started field level activities to contest from Gajwel Assembly constituency in the next Assembly election. “Our party leaders should put their egos aside to emerge victorious in the elections,” he said, and exuded confidence that just as what happened in West Bengal where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be repeated in Telangana.

He said he would not tolerate personal criticism and warned that he would chase them away if anyone attempt was made to indulge in such criticism. He took exception to the remarks made by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the ruling party leaders tried to defeat him in the Assembly bypoll in Huzurabad but the people of the constituency supported him and helped in emerging victorious in the elections.