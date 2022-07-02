BJP ridicules TRS rally in support of Yashwanth Sinha

Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit has ridiculed the ruling TRS party’s rally to welcome Opposition Parties Presidential candidate Yashwanth Sinha here on Saturday.

Never in the history, was a bike rally organized and flexis and banners put up for Presidential elections. The ruling TRS party has made a mockery of the Presidential elections, charged the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

The TRS party seems to have not learned its lessons from GHMC elections results. People’s confidence in BJP was increasing steadily and the escalating poll percentage in favour of the party was a testimony, claimed the BJP State president.

Countering Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s comments to dethrone the BJP Government at the Centre, he challenged the TRS chief to topple the Modi Government.

Before criticizing the Modi Government, the Chief Minister should set things right in the TRS party. The TRS Government was on ventilator and its days in the power were numbered, he claimed at a press conference here.

Later in the day, union Minister Smiti Irani charged that the Chief Minister had insulted the institution not the individual by not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he arrived in the city.

“It cannot happen thrice. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is violating constitutional and cultural traditions too,” she said.

The BJP was working on to launch “Har Ghar Tiranga” a new campaign as a means to reach out to maximum people.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the idea was to take it to 20 crore people. As part of the campaign, citizens would be appealed to hoist the national flag at their home. The objective was to invoke patriotism among the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour, she said.