BJP round up on blaming Telangana govt over protests against Agnipath in Secunderabad

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Asserting that attack by Armed Forces job aspirants at Secunderabad station on Friday was orchestrated, the BJP charged that TRS Government hatched a conspiracy to defame the Central Government. The union Tourism Minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy blamed the Telangana Government for failing to control the protesters. Addressing media persons in New Delhi, he said the State Police was witnessing the rampage and destruction like mute spectators. It was a planned attack, he charged.

In his anxiety to apportion the complete blame on the State Government, Kishan Reddy said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) which was present at the station was meant to only protect the railway properties, but “it is State police, which had to intervene in time and control the violence”. Since Friday morning, Armed Forces job aspirants staged protests, raised slogans against the BJP-led Central Government and demanded abolishment of the Agnipath scheme.

However, the Union Tourism Minister said violence was no solution to addressing the issue. “Will setting ablaze two wheelers and railway coaches address the issue?” he asked and said “BJP Government was prepared to discuss issues, if any”.

He sought to justify the controversial recruitment scheme saying that the Centre had introduced Agnipath scheme after lot of deliberations and consultations. A Committee was formed specifically for the purpose and recruitment procedures in different countries were studied before introducing the scheme, he explained and said it was not mandatory scheme.

Meanwhile, the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the violence at Secunderabad railway station was part of a conspiracy hatched by ruling TRS party in association with AIMIM and Congress. “Violence at Congress party’s Chalo Raj Bhavan and at Secunderabad station took place with Telangana Government’s support,” Bandi Sanjay said while addressing media persons at Bhiknoor, Kamareddy on Friday.

The BJP State president further said Telangana Government was deliberately defaming the Central Government. “This is an attack executed by the State Government as many persons sporting masks triggered violence at the Secunderabad station. The State intelligence had utterly failed,” Bandi Sanjay claimed. Youth were being misguided on Angipath scheme. Through the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to infuse confidence and inculcate discipline among the youth, he said.

“It is State Government, which is promoting destruction and that’s the reason bull dozer government should come to power in Telangana as well,” Bandi Sanjay said.