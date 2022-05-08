BJP stands for ‘Becho Janata ki Property’: KTR

By IANS Published: Updated On - 06:29 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the BJP over disinvestment, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K. T Rama Rao on Sunday said that the party’s name stands for “Becho Janata ki Property”.

He slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for selling public sector undertakings (PSUs). KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, spoke about politics, governance, and various other topics during his 90-minute long AskKTR session on Twitter.

“This Union Govt is only good at selling PSUs under the ‘Becho India’ scheme. They will not respond to our requests to reopen CCI,” he wrote in reply to a question on the delay in reopening Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad.

KTR, who is Minister for Industries, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, made other sarcastic remarks about Modi government too.

Asked about the price rise of LPG cylinders in the country, he said: “Modi Hain Tho Mumkin Hain. Welcome to #AchheDin.”

“Modi Ji is unstoppable. He is going to make sure we are the No 1 in the world,” he wrote when a netizen asked him about his comments on the petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices hike.

Responding to a question on what the states have to do to deal with the fact that the powers of the states are being usurped by the Union government, KTR said: “Continue to raise their voice democratically and collectively.”

To a tweet that read – ‘BJP MP Rohtak Sharma directly attacks Haryana BJP Government for swindling 300 cr Amrit Yojana money. BJP National President JP Nadda preached ignoring their Corruption like this, Karnataka and many more”, he said: “What more can we say when their MPs and MLAs are opening up. Am sure Satya Harischandra’s cousin Nadda Ji will look the other way.”

About the reasons for the delay in the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project for Telangana, KTR said: “This NPA Govt will not give Telangana anything. Gave upon them.”

Asked if the Union Govt can allocate IIMs and IITs for Telangana by end of 2022, KTR said: “Not a single national educational institution such as IIM, IISER, NID or IIIT sanctioned by this Union Govt to Telangana. It’s hopeless to expect anything from them as we’ve been requesting for 8 years in vain.”

Talking about tackling major problems in cities during the rainy season, he said: “It’s a continuous effort to improve our urban infrastructure. We’ve done good work in certain areas like Power, drinking water, SRDP, and maintenance of roads through CRMP. Now the focus is on improving our drainage and floodwater management through SNDP.”

Asked what his views were on Work From Home and Work From Office and if he backed the ‘Hybrid models’, KTR said: “I am all for the hybrid model and more importantly believe that tier 2 and 3 towns also can play a big role in the future growth of the IT sector.”

On what is his motivation to develop Telangana? And who was his favorite leader in India other than KCR Garu, KTR replied: “Former president Abdul Kalam.”

When a person asked why he blocked the Congress state official handle, KTR said, “Because they have been abusive at a personal level of our Hon’ble CM.”

Replying to a tweet on YouTubers exploiting political leaders and misleading people, KTR said, “We believe in upholding democratic values and freedom of speech. But when freedom of expression becomes downright abusive, action needs to be taken.”