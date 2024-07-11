BJP State Executive meeting on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP State Executive meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the Lok Sabha elections results and to chalk out an action plan to mount pressure on implementation of poll promises made by the Congress party.

The meeting is likely to discuss the modalities to be adopted for strengthening the party in the State apart from gearing it up for the next GHMC elections in the city. It would discuss the reasons for the party’s defeat in a few Parliament constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will also deliberate on the prevailing political situation and chalk out an action plan for the party.

BJP State president & union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will preside over the meeting.