Sunday, Sep 4, 2022
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Bjp To Utilise Junior Ntrs Services In Andhra Pradesh

BJP to utilise Junior NTR’s services in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 4 September 22
BJP to utilise Junior NTR’s services in Andhra Pradesh
(File Photo) The services of film star Junior NTR would be utilised by BJP wherever necessary, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said here on Sunday.

Kakinada: The services of film star Junior NTR would be utilised by BJP wherever necessary, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said here on Sunday.

Referring to the recent meeting between union Home Minister Amit Shah and the actor in Hyderabad recently, Veerraju told reporters that Junior NTR had a good fan following and his services would be requisitioned when needed. “We have already clarified that we distance ourselves from dynastic politics,” he stated, when asked if there would be a BJP-TDP alliance.

Related News

Latest News