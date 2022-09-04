BJP to utilise Junior NTR’s services in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

(File Photo) The services of film star Junior NTR would be utilised by BJP wherever necessary, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said here on Sunday.

Referring to the recent meeting between union Home Minister Amit Shah and the actor in Hyderabad recently, Veerraju told reporters that Junior NTR had a good fan following and his services would be requisitioned when needed. “We have already clarified that we distance ourselves from dynastic politics,” he stated, when asked if there would be a BJP-TDP alliance.

