Gareth Wynn Owen takes over as British Deputy High Commissioner to AP, TS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:14 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Gareth Wynn Owen has taken charge as the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: Gareth Wynn Owen has taken charge as the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh responsible for all aspects of the United Kingdom’s work in the two Telugu states.

Owen arrived in Hyderabad this week and will begin meeting with stakeholders in the coming days, according to an official press release.

Also Read Immersion of idols: Green touch to Ganesh festivities in Hyderabad

“I am happy to be in Hyderabad during this exciting phase in the UK- India relationship. I look forward to strengthening ties between the UK and the two Telugu states, working with a wide range of partners. It’s wonderful to be representing the UK in two of India’s fastest growing states and to experience the hospitality of this fantastic region,” said Owen, who succeeds Andrew Fleming, who served as British Deputy High Commissioner from July 2017 to July this year.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, welcoming Owen to India, said his strong experience building science and innovation partnerships would fit well in the Telugu region, home to an exciting tech industry.

Owen’s prior overseas postings include working in Russia, Armenia, Iran and Azerbaijan for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). He studied economics and development at University College London and the School of Oriental and African Studies.