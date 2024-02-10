BJP Tribal Morcha protest attempt foiled by police

As soon as the morcha members started their 'Chalo Assembly ' rally, the police asked them to disburse as rallies cannot be taken out near the assembly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 03:42 PM

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday foiled the bid of the Bharatiya Janata Party Tribal Morcha to stage a protest in front of the State Assembly demanding the government to declare Sant Sevalal Maharaj’s birth anniversary falling on February 15 as a public holiday.

As soon as the morcha members started their ‘Chalo Assembly ‘ rally, the police asked them to disburse as rallies cannot be taken out near the assembly. However, the members tried to move forward following which the police detained agitators, including State president of Tribal Morcha Kalyan Naik, general ecretary N Ravi Naik, State co-convenor of Sevalal Jayanti Utsava Samithi Ammasree and state and district leaders of the Tribal Morcha. They were shifted to the Amberpet Police Station.