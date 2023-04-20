BJP trying to mislead unemployed youth: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said BJP leaders were trying to mislead unemployed youngsters by leaking question papers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy at BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said BJP leaders were trying to mislead unemployed youngsters by leaking question papers of various exams and trying to blame the BRS government for the leakage.

Speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of the BRS in the 4,5, 6 and 8 divisions here on Thursday under the leadership of local MLC Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Reddy urged the people to think over the situation prevailing before creation of the State and after.

“Warangal West constituency has undergone major development since the formation of the State in 2014. Vinay Bhaskar, who is representing the constituency for the last 15 years, is striving hard to develop the constituency. With the support and blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the MLA has already got hundreds of crores of funds to the region,” he said.

Vinay Bhaskar said he knew the problems and conditions of the people of the constituency for the last 30 years. “People used to suffer debt burden before the introduction of the Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak. But now they are happy as the government is providing financial assistance,” the MLA said, and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for implementing such schemes.

Beneficiaries were later handed over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth Rs.34,03,944.

KUDA chairman S Sunderraj Yadav, former Mayor Gunda Prakash, corporators Chennam Madhu, Bongu Ashok Yadav amd others were present at the meeting.