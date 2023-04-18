BRS will retain power in Telangana: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said the BRS government had become synonymous with the welfare of the people, while the BJP had become synonymous with conspiracies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:01 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao was speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday called up on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and cadre to be vigilant and counter the conspiracies of the BJP against the party by creating awareness among the people on the welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Choutuppal, Harish Rao said the BRS government had become synonymous with the welfare of the people, while the BJP had become synonymous with conspiracies. BJP leaders have been engaged in mudslinging against the BRS government and were targeting the Chief Minister to tarnish his image. At this crucial time, the BRS leaders and cadre should create awareness among the people of Telangana on the evil plans of BJP, he said, adding that whatever tricks the BJP might play, the the BRS would definitely come to power for the third time.

Listing the welfare schemes of the State government, he asked whether the BJP and Congress governments in any of the States ruled by them could compete with the Telangana government in ensuring welfare of the people. Paddy production had increased 10 times in Nalgonda district ie from four lakh tons to 47 lakh tons after the formation of Telangana.

Harish Rao also criticized BJP leaders for playing with the future of Class 10 students using question paper leaks to gain political mileage. For the first time in the history of the State, the president of a political party had become an accused in a question paper leak case, he said.