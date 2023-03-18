BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

By PTI Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the BJP, which has only eight MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, is trying to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government by issuing threats to legislators under the guise of a no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is offering two options to his party MLAs — they should either join the saffron party or the CBI-ED will put them in jail.

The BJP is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Kejriwal government during the ongoing session of the Delhi Assembly.

“The AAP has 62 MLAs with a thumping majority and the BJP has eight MLAs. But the BJP wants to topple the government by buying MLAs under the guise of a no-confidence motion, just like governments that fell from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra. Here are the options that the BJP is giving to our MLAs — join the BJP or the CBI-ED will put you in jail,” Chadha said.

“The BJP has been losing election after election in Delhi and now, our MLAs are getting threats that ‘if we can do it with the deputy chief minister, you are just an MLA’. The BJP should stop its nefarious efforts. They tried many times, but could not lure our MLAs,” he added.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on Friday. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has said the BJP will bring a no-confidence motion against the AAP government over its involvement in “corruption”.

Chadha also slammed the BJP-led Centre for allegedly using investigating agencies against the AAP and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in jail in connection with a case related to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital for 2021-22.

“BJP worker Kiran Patel lives in Kashmir as an additional director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He moves with ‘Z-plus’ security, two jammer vehicles, 50 gunmen, stays in a five-star hotel. Investigation agencies do not investigate him because he is a BJP worker. But they have put Sisodia in jail,” Chadha said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recently arrested Patel, who hails from Gujarat, from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an “additional secretary” at the Centre and enjoying a security cover.

According to court documents, Patel was on his third visit to the Kashmir valley and was nabbed by security officials on March 3.

