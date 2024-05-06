BJP urges EC to stop Dayakar from campaigning

In the complaint, the BJP stated that Dayakar during poll campaigning in Nirmal town used unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Modi and Shah.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 06:35 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress leader Addanki Dayakar of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission of India(ECI) to prevent him from campaigning in the elections.

In the complaint, the BJP stated that Dayakar during poll campaigning in Nirmal town used unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Modi and Shah. The party also accused Dayakar of trying to insult sentiments of Hindus by commenting on the religion.