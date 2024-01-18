Malamahanadu stages protest for denying MLC seat to Addanki Dayakar

The Malamahanadu Telangana unit staged a protest at BR Ambedkar statue, Tank Bund here on Thursday, protesting the Telangana Congress’s decision to deny Addanki Dayakar Rao an opportunity to contest the MLC elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 03:26 PM

Raising slogans, the Malamahanadu members stated that the repeated humiliation to Dayakar Rao would not be tolerated anymore. They also warned that if he was not offered a suitable position, protests would be staged across the State.

Malamahanadu Telangana president Pilli Sudhakar demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fulfill the promise made to Dayakar Rao during the assembly elections.

Dayakar Rao was aspiring to contest from Thungaturthi constituency, which is a SC reserved constituency. However, the party had offered the ticket to Mandula Samuel and he won the elections.

Later, Dayakar Rao was dubbed to be the frontrunner for contesting as the MLC elections as Congress candidate. However, on Wednesday, the party declared the names of TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI leader Balmoor Venkat as its candidates.

Raising objections to these decisions, Pilli Sudhakar said this was humiliation to Dayakar Rao, who had fought for separate Telangana. All these days, he was assured to contest the MLC elections and in the last minute, he was denied an opportunity. Deliberate attempts were being made to suppress his political growth and these conspiracies should be exposed, he said.

“Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should monitor the party affairs in Telangana” Sudhakar demanded.