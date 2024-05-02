BJP will abolish reservations if voted to power: Revanth Reddy

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of conspiring to abolish reservations in education and employment fo various communities.

Addressing a poll rally here on Thursday, he said that the union government was not carrying out a census, being taken up as a tradition every 10 years. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home minister Amit Shah hatched a conspiracy to stop the process of counting the population of the country to lift the reservations, he charged.

“The union government is not carrying out the census fearing reservations would have to be enhanced based on the population of various communities. It did not take up census in 2021 to avoid increase in the reservations. BJP will remove the reservations if voted to power in ensuing polls,” Revanth charged.

Asking the public to be wary of the BJP and its conspiracy, the Chief Minister said that he was booked by Delhi police for raising this issue. He claimed that he was an invincible and a fearless leader. He stated that he could face anyone including rulers in New Delhi if he had electoral support. Revanth ridiculed that both the union government and Narendra Modi saying both had done nothing for Telangana. He promised to create a university for Adilabad district, besides sanctioning a polytechnic college and to improve irrigation facilities to the region if the Congress nominee Athram Suguna was elected from Adilabad Parliament segment.

He further said that BJP had insulted incumbent Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao by denying the ticket to him and not developing Adilabad for 10 years.