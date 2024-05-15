“BJP’s influence won’t sway Odisha, Naveen Patnaik to be sworn in on June 9”: BJD’s VK Pandian

By ANI Updated On - 15 May 2024, 05:34 PM

Deogarh: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian on Wednesday said that the incumbent Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would be sworn in for another term on June 9.

He exuded confidence in BJD’s victory in the Assembly elections and dismissed any potential impact of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, affirming it wouldn’t sway Naveen Patnaik or the people of the state.

Speaking with ANI, VK Pandian said, “I understand that three Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are here as well as several Union Ministers… They all are trying to give booster doses to BJP! Second dose, third dose, they are trying hard to give a booster dose but I am confident that BJD is winning a three-fourth majority in the Assembly elections and Naveen Patnaik is taking oath on June 9…”

He added further, “Naveen Babu’s flag will fly high. Naveen Babu has seen so many cyclones. The wind of these people (BJP) will not have any impact on him, or the people of Odisha.”

Stating the government’s intentions after taking oath, Pandian said, “With the blessings of the people of Odisha, Naveen Babu will take oath on June 9, and the first signature will be for implementing the Bijuli scheme and 90 per cent of the people of Odisha will get the benefit.

Pandian outlined the government’s post-oath objectives, stating, “With the blessings of Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath) and people, our favourite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will again take oath on June 9 and his first order will be to provide free power supply for 90 per cent population of Odisha and extension of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna for all, including government servants…”

Notably, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday addressed a public rally in Deogarh under the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In his address to the people, he said, “No need to pay electricity bill from July this year.

No bills will come from July. The opposition is lying. BJP leaders are shedding crocodile tears. Vote for BJD. Vote for Conch symbol and BJD candidates both in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.” Notably, Lok Sabha and assembly polls are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

The four-phased Lok Sabha and assembly elections started on May 13 and will also be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1.