BJP’s Rajgopal Reddy concedes defeat in Munugode bypoll

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:57 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: The BJP’s Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has conceded defeat and accepted the people’s verdict. He announced this even when two more rounds of counting were left.

Speaking to the media in Munugode, Rajgopal Reddy alleged that he lost the poll as the ruling TRS leaders had lured people with money and liquor and also misused official machinery to influence the voters. “Though I had lost the poll, but morally I have won,” he claimed.

“To defeat a BJP candidate in a by-poll, the entire cabinet, MLAs and TRS leaders descended over Munugode. They distributed crores of rupees among the voters to lure them. The official machinery also supported the TRS. The people were left with no choice but to vote for the TRS candidate,” he alleged.

He alleged that the TRS leadership even exerted pressure on Election Commission officials to such an extent that they were forced to manipulate the polls.