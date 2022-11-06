| Munugode Bypoll Celebrations Begin At Telangana Bhavan As Trss Victory Become Certain

Munugode bypoll: Celebrations begin at Telangana Bhavan as TRS’s victory become certain

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:42 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

A large number of TRS activists congregated at Telangana Bhavan as they danced to drum-beats, burst crackers and distributed sweets.

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhavan, the State headquarters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), wore a festive look on Sunday as the TRS cadre broke into celebrations as the victory of the party candidate K Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugode bypoll results, became certain.

Prabhakar Reddy was leading by over 6,800 votes at the end of the 12th round of counting of results.

A large number of TRS activists congregated at Telangana Bhavan as they danced to drum-beats, burst crackers and distributed sweets, terming the victory as the stepping stone for the party’s national entry.

They kept chanting the slogans of “Jai KCR, Jai Telangana” and “Desh ki Netha KCR”.

Watch: