Amarnath Yatra: Another batch of pilgrims leave from Pathna Chowk base camp

The annual yatra, which lasts for 45 days, is a major concern for the government amid the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

By ANI Published Date - 30 June 2024, 10:48 AM

Pilgrims enroute to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Ganderbal district, Saturday. — Photo: PTI

Srinagar: Amid tightened security for the Amarnath yatra, another batch of pilgrims on Sunday left from the Pathna Chowk base camp. Visuals showed queues of cars crossing the Pathna Chowk base camp’s police checkpoints.

Rajesh Gupta, a pilgrim from Delhi, said, “This is my second yatra to worship Baba Bholenath. I am very happy and excited for this. All the facilities, including the security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the camps made for the pilgrims, are very good.”

Krishna Kumar, who made his 25th journey to Amarnath, said, “I am very happy. During Covid, I travelled via the helicopter route. The transportation and camp facilities are very good. Everyone from the military has cooperated with us properly. It is only because of their cooperation that we are able to complete our journey properly.”

Another pilgrim from Jammu, Ajay Khajuria, said, “We are going to Baltal right now. The security is very good. We are very happy for the journey ahead.” Earlier on June 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims who embarked on the holy Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on June 29 and would culminate on August 19.

PM Modi took to social media platform X and wrote, “My heartfelt wishes to all the pilgrims on the commencement of the holy Amarnath yatra. This yatra is associated with the darshan and worship of Baba Barfani, who infuses immense energy in the devotees of Lord Shiva. I wish that all the devotees may prosper with his blessings. Jai Baba Barfani!”

पवित्र अमरनाथ यात्रा के शुभारंभ पर सभी तीर्थयात्रियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन और वंदन से जुड़ी यह यात्रा शिवभक्तों में असीम ऊर्जा का संचार करने वाली होती है। उनकी कृपा से सभी श्रद्धालुओं का कल्याण हो, यही कामना है। जय बाबा बर्फानी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2024

The annual yatra, which lasts for 45 days, is a major concern for the government amid the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration has left no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims amidst the heightening concerns and the challenging terrain of the route.