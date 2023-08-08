‘Black day for democracy’, says Kejriwal after Parliament passes Delhi Services Bill

08:24 AM, Tue - 8 August 23

New Delhi: Soon after the Delhi Services Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terming the passage of the Bill as a black day for Indian democracy.

Claiming that the Bill tantamounts to enslaving the people of Delhi, Kejriwal said it was like the Government of India Act of 1935, which was then imposed by the Britishers on Indians.

“After 75 years of Independence, the Prime Minister has curtailed the freedom of the people of Delhi — almost as if their votes don’t matter — because their elected government has been rendered almost powerless,” Kejriwal said.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote on Thursday. The proposed law will empower the Central government to control the functioning of Delhi government by having the final say in the postings and transfers of bureaucrats and employees.

Kejriwal said that the Prime Minister has willingly ignored the orders of Supreme Court which held that India is a democratic nation and voters elect a government so that it can exercise discretionary powers on their behalf.

Kejriwal said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and PM Modi wish to run the government by themselves, rather than abiding by the orders of apex court.

“The future of our beloved country seems like it is in wrong hands. It’s tough for the BJP to beat AAP in Delhi. For the last 25 years, BJP has not been in power in Delhi, so that’s why they want to hijack the people’s mandate by any means.

“BJP cannot withstand competition with AAP in terms of governance and they have been a big failure in states like Gujarat, Haryana and Manipur, which is burning, that’s why they want to stop Arvind Kejriwal by hook or crook,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that BJP has problems with the social welfare schemes such as construction of new schools, free medical supplies, Mohalla Clinics, new hospitals, 24×7 electricity and water supply, roads etc.

He said, “The people of Delhi want their son (Kejriwal) to lead the state, and this time the BJP is scared that it won’t get a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

“This is a black day in the history of Indian democracy… This Bill makes the people of Delhi helpless, obligated and dependent. Before our Independence, Britishers passed the Government of India Act, 1935 in which they wrote that elections will take place in India but the elected government will not have any powers to function.

“After 75 years of Independence, PM Modi has snatched the freedom of the people of Delhi… With the passing of the Bill in the Parliament today, there’s no value left in the votes of Delhi’s people.”

Kejriwal also said that the Central government has become so arrogant that it didn’t feel the need to abide by the Supreme Court’s orders.

“And you know what’s written in this law? The law that has been passed today states that all employees of Delhi government, from Category A to Category D, whatever work they do – the Central government will formulate their transfer policy, it will decide who will be an officer, who will be a peon, what work they will do… The Prime Minister of the country will sit and decide what work a peon of the Delhi government will do? Is this the job of the Prime Minister,” Kejriwal asked.