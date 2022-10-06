Blue Parrot to showcase rare art form Phad in Hyderabad on Oct 7, 8

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:39 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: The first edition of Blue Parrot, a fashion exhibition of unique nature will be held in the city at Kshetra Gallery, Somajiguda. It will be inaugurated by Pinky Reddy and Padmaja Reddy on October 7 at 4.30 pm and will be open on October 8 from 10 am to 8 pm.

Heena Shrivastava and Neeru Wadhwa, who are curating the show said, the exhibition will be a unique show in many respects and most exhibitors are first timers. They are all achievers and well known for their work.

Mukul Joshi from Jaipur comes from a Phad painting family. Phad is a style of religious scroll painting and folk painting, practiced in Rajasthan. This style of painting is traditionally done on a long piece of cloth or canvas, known as phad. Another participant is Dr. Shubhra Goel, celebrity oculofacial aesthetic surgeon, who is amongst the top 10 women surgeons in India with honours across India.

The other participants include designer duo Camelia and Shelina, Archana Bhushan and Rachita Parekh, a press release said.