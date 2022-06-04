BMW Joyfest weekend to thrill residents of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:21 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: BMW India is hosting its exclusive driving event ‘BMW Joyfest 2022’ in Hyderabad on June 4 and 5 at the Chicane Circuit, Shameerpet. Hundreds of customers and prospects will experience BMW’s ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ and MINI’s ‘Go-Kart Feeling’ first-hand.

The two-day event will showcase the range of BMW and MINI product portfolio’s driving dynamics, modern functionality, and high performance.

A special gaming zone provides all-around entertainment for the entire family. Participants can enjoy games such as air hockey, foosball, and simulator-based racing games.

The platform brings together the experiences of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad for customers and prospects. They can interact with product experts and test-drive the latest vehicles under expert supervision.

BMW certified instructors provide guidance on driving etiquette and techniques such as slalom, fast laps, corner braking, and emergency braking. BMW sedans, sports activity vehicles (SAVs), and MINI cars are all available for test drives.

At the event, the BMW M340i xDrive and BMW Motorrad motorcycles will be on display. A dedicated lifestyle zone features merchandise and accessories from all three exciting brands that are on sale. The fest is being held in 13 cities across India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .