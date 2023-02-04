BMW Motorrad to organise GS Experience 2023 in Hyderabad

The two-day level 1 program is designed exclusively for BMW GS owners wherein the riders will be able to master the basics of off-road riding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: The motorcycle brand of BMW commences its training program, GS Experience 2023 in Hyderabad along with 10 other cities in India. This will be a two-day training session designed for BMW adventure motorcyclists.

The two-day level 1 program is designed exclusively for BMW GS owners wherein the riders will be able to master the basics of off-road riding. The first day is for BMW GS owners of 650 cc and above GS bikes, while the second day will be for the BMW 310 GS riders, a press release noted.

The training will include the basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding the correct rider position, enduro steering, and other exercises such as gravel riding, emergency stops on a slope, riding on inclines, and others. Riders will qualify for level 2 training once they successfully complete the level 1 training.

“The GS Experience is a special riding program for adventure seekers across the country. No matter what your riding style is, this training course is designed to help enhance your abilities, increase your comfort, and maximize your enjoyment of your time on two wheels. Under expert guidance from BMW Motorrad Certified trainers, participants will be geared to fully explore the world of adventure and master every challenge with their GS,” said Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India.

The GS Experience training also preambles the nationwide search for ‘Team India’, a trio of GS riders forming a team to contest the coveted International GS Trophy.