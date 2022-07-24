BNI hosts the biggest business networking initiative Hyderabad ever witnessed

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:07 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: BNI (Business Network International), India, celebrated crossing the momentous milestone of 40000+ members, at HITEX with the legendary marketing guru, Prahlad Kakkar, unveiling the placard inscribed with the landmark figure on the occasion. Sanjana Shah, Executive Director, BNI Hyderabad, and over 800 entrepreneurs, were present.

BNI hosted the biggest business networking initiative Hyderabad ever witnessed, the BNI Networking Conclave, on the occasion, a press release said. Entrepreneurs comprising of a mix of BNI members and non BNI business persons, explored opportunities of potential collaboration and several found new business partners and avenues of businesses growth.

The session concluded with Prahlad Kakkar sharing valuable insights and strategies, specifically for the MSME owners, to elevate their businesses to the next level.

