BoB felicitates Padma Shri awardee farmer

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda felicitated Padma Shri awardee Chintala Venkat Reddy, an innovative farmer, at his residence at Yadamma Nagar on the eve of the Baroda Kisan Pakhwada -2020, a fortnight campaign launched on October 1.

Reddy is an organic farmer known for his soil and nutrient management techniques in farming. He holds the distinction of being the first independent farmer in India to receive an international patent for his technique in soil swapping and soil fertility. The Regional Manager, Telangana South, K Vijaya Raju said Bank of Baroda always encourages the achievers in farming sector and other extra-curricular activities.

Vijaya Raju welcomed the farmer along with his son Chintala Narsimha Reddy and informed them of the fortnight campaign of Bank of Baroda branches organising cattle camps and soil testing in fields for farmers among other activities, according to a press release.

