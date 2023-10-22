Bobby Charlton, Manchester United and England legend, passes away at 86

Wembley Stadium to Pay Full Tribute to Charlton during England vs. Malta Match on November 17.

By IANS Updated On - 10:44 AM, Sun - 22 October 23

London: Manchester United legend and a member of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning team Sir Bobby Charlton passed away at the age of 86 in the early hours of Saturday.

A full tribute to Charlton will be paid at Wembley Stadium when England play Malta on November 17.

Charlton won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup. He started his career with Manchester United, where he played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years at Old Trafford, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time,” from the Charlton family read.

A statement from the Premier League club said: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

Charlton was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

In addition to his World Cup, FA Cup and European Cup successes, Sir Bobby won three First Division titles (1957, 1965, 1967). He remains the only England player to feature in four World Cup squads: 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970.

Shortly before the 1966 World Cup, Charlton was also named Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year and European Footballer of the Year in quick succession.

He went on to win the Ballon d’Or that same year ahead of Eusebio, Franz Beckenbauer and his World Cup-winning captain, Bobby Moore. Sir Bobby finished runner-up for the award a further two times, in 1967 and 1968.

After retiring and stints in management with Preston North End and Wigan Athletic, Sir Bobby became a director at Man Utd in June 1984.