Body of newborn baby found in garbage dump in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:36 AM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a garbage dump at Jambagh in Attapur here on Tuesday.

The locals who saw the body informed the Rajendranagar police, who shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case was booked and is being investigated.

Police suspect the newborn was dumped after death and are verifying the record of recent deliveries registered at nearby hospitals and nursing homes to trace the parents.